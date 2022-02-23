Lucrative Red Bull deals impress Brown: ‘Netflix makes sport really strong’

Zak Brown expects Formula 1 could find itself in a huge upward spiral financially in the coming years. The McLaren CEO cites Red Bull’s recent lucrative sponsorship deal as an example.

In recent years, Formula 1 has experienced an unprecedented rise in popularity. Interest in the US has grown steadily since its acquisition by Liberty Media, and Netflix’s hit series Drive to Survive has also helped tap into a new group of predominantly young Formula 1 fans. This is a positive trend that all Formula 1 teams hope to benefit from in the years to come.

The article continues below the video

successful decade

Doornbos on Mercedes: ‘Russell will regularly take points from Lewis’read more

Brown is pleased with the developments. “Formula 1 is a commercial stronghold,” the McLaren CEO said. “We currently have more Grands Prix than ever before and with Netflix the exposure of the sport is very strong. Many new partners are joining. We have seen this success for some time. It is great that others in the sport also bring “I think we are healthy. With the current battle on the track and the budget cap, we need to get even closer. I expect a decade of success in Formula 1,” Brown said. Motorsport.com†

Red Bull

With this growing popularity, the CEO of McLaren is looking at the competition from Red Bull with a sideways eye. The Austrian team managed to secure several lucrative deals with Oracle and crypto platform Bybit last winter. “It’s great to see such big brands and companies joining the sport. It’s a big investment, so it really helps. I’m just not sure the actual figure for Red Bull is accurate. But it’s the case.” like that. They have already brought in some great partners in Formula 1. I think that helps all of us,” concluded the American.

Watch Formula 1 via F1TV

Do you also want to continue watching the next F1 season live? Via the official F1TV Pro, you can stream live to your TV for less than €5.50 per month.