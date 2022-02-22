Neymar is looking for a transfer to MLS: “I would spend three months of vacation there”

So the Brazilian is not thinking of FC Barcelona or his first love Santos, but… of Major League Soccer. “I would have three months vacation there,” Neymar said with a laugh.

The PSG star arrived in Europe in 2013 aged 21 to join FC Barcelona. In 2017, he then transferred for no less than 222 million euros to French Paris Saint-Germain: it is still the most expensive transfer ever made in world football.

Messi

“I don’t know when I’m going to stop. I think I can play for a few more years and I will continue until I am mentally tired. I haven’t thought of an age yet, it has to be good psychologically. But my contract with PSG runs until I’m 34, so I’ll definitely play until then,” said the Brazilian.

A few years ago there were rumors that Neymar would be more than happy to return to Barcelona. “I did everything to come back in 2020,” he explains. And the desire to play again with his friend Lionel Messi had a lot to do with it. “I will do everything I can to write PSG history with him by my side.”

And after PSG? “I don’t know if I will come back to play in Brazil, but I really want to start in the United States. At least one season anyway. The seasons there are short, I would have three months of vacation. That way I could continue to play for a few more years,” the Brazilian said with a smile. “But Brazil? I do not know. Sometimes I want to, sometimes not. »

Source: Het Nieuwsblad/Podcast Fenõmenos