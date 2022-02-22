Coast Zeeland win De Treffers best game and remain leaders

DZK started the game well. In the first half, the Vlissingen team took the lead thanks to a goal from Wouter Stap. De Treffers had no response to DZK’s zone defenses. Top scorer Bas van Houwelingen made it 0-2. Rosmalen’s team started to play a bit more creatively which made it 1-2. Van Houwelingen made it 1-3 after one period.

In the second period, DZK continued to attack. After a superb save by goalkeeper Mees Leijnse, Jarno de Jonge scored the 1-4. Shortly after, Wouter Stap scored the fifth goal for DZK.

DZK expands further



After the break, De Treffers earned a penalty corner which made it 2-5. Moments later, DZK also got a penalty corner, which Van Houwelingen used. De Jonge then took care of the 2-7. The Treffers then fought back and scored twice in a row. Stap was behind DZK’s eighth goal and made it 4-8 after three periods.