Coast Zeeland win De Treffers best game and remain leaders
DZK started the game well. In the first half, the Vlissingen team took the lead thanks to a goal from Wouter Stap. De Treffers had no response to DZK’s zone defenses. Top scorer Bas van Houwelingen made it 0-2. Rosmalen’s team started to play a bit more creatively which made it 1-2. Van Houwelingen made it 1-3 after one period.
In the second period, DZK continued to attack. After a superb save by goalkeeper Mees Leijnse, Jarno de Jonge scored the 1-4. Shortly after, Wouter Stap scored the fifth goal for DZK.
DZK expands further
After the break, De Treffers earned a penalty corner which made it 2-5. Moments later, DZK also got a penalty corner, which Van Houwelingen used. De Jonge then took care of the 2-7. The Treffers then fought back and scored twice in a row. Stap was behind DZK’s eighth goal and made it 4-8 after three periods.
In the final half, De Treffers went on and scored three in a row to make it 8-9. But the tension was eased by Lennart Breel’s goal, which made it 8-10. De Treffers earned another penalty corner, which was missed. It was the last achievement of the match, which was won by the men of DZK.
