In recent years, Formula 1 has achieved something that at first seemed almost impossible: it has gained a foothold in the United States. Max Verstappen also sees the sport becoming more and more popular in the United States, according to the Dutchman, this also has to do with the opening of the sport.

For years, it seemed almost impossible for Formula 1 to get a foot in the door in the United States. In recent years, however, that has changed. The sport is booming thanks in part to the success of the Netflix series “Drive to Survive.” The seniors immediately took advantage of the growing popularity, as there are three Grands Prix in the United States next season.

Current world champion Max Verstappen also sees the sport growing in the United States. The Dutch Red Bull Racing driver thinks it’s very important to develop the sport further. Speaking to Motorsport.com, he points to the Netflix series: “I think everyone was wondering why there wasn’t really a boost here. I think people have had more ideas these days. years, including via Netflix. I think the sport was closed until a few years ago, you couldn’t really get close to the teams.”