Morssinkhof Terra Theater Productions will present the musical Pride & Prejudice in Dutch theaters from October 2023. This musical is an adaptation of the book of the same name by Jane Austen. This brand new musical version of Pride & Prejudice will have its world premiere in the Netherlands during the 2023 – 2024 season and will then be played in major theaters in the United States from 2025.

In this new musical version, the well-known story is told from the point of view of the female characters, whose performance is played by an all-female cast. During the Dutch tour of the show, this cast is made up of Anouk Maas, Renée de Gruijl, Tessa Sunniva, Anouk Snel and Suzanna Pleiter.

Pride & Prejudice is developed and produced internationally by Morssinkhof Terra Theater Productions, known in the Netherlands for Amélie de Musical, Theater Terra and Brugklas de Musical. The screenplay and lyrics are written by Jeremy Baker, the music is by Fons Merkies and directed by Wesley de Ridder.

Pride & Prejudice can be seen as a musical in Dutch theaters from October 2023 to March 2024. The US tour begins in 2025.