Monday, April 24, 2023 10:17 a.m. – Last update: 11:29 a.m.

Max Verstappen has already won two Formula 1 victories this season and we now know that the name Verstappen is inextricably linked to victory. Also this weekend, a race was won by a Verstappen, although this story is slightly different from what you might think.

We only have three races running in the current season and the drivers can already enjoy some free time. The cancellation of the Chinese Grand Prix, which was due to be scheduled the previous weekend in Shanghai, left a four-week gap on the calendar. The majority of the drivers take the opportunity to recharge their batteries once again in the face of the busy schedule which is still on the program this year. For example, George Russell was present at the Monte-Carlo Masters to support Novak Djokovic and Alex Albon was in Hawaii to snorkel.

Verstappen wins

There are still a few days to wait before we can enjoy a Formula 1 race again and in the meantime drivers are all spending spring break in different ways. Verstappen also fills his time in his own way, but that a race was won by a Verstappen last weekend, in which it’s not even a virtual simulation race or a motorsport race per se, one can call it a remarkable story.

Special race

It’s a horse named after Verstappen. Jockey Declan Cannon was able to claim victory last weekend at the Elkhorn Stakes (G2T) in Keeneland, Kentucky with Verstappen beating closest hitter Red Knight with a 2:29.28 via photo-finish. “When we got here, we said if he made it into the top three, it would open a big door for him. I don’t think we’ve seen the best of him yet,” said a proud Brendan P. Walsh opposite. Bloodhorse.com. In any case, the horse seems to resemble the Formula 1 driver. He also seems to be improving every week and the best is yet to come.