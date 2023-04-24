Thanks to their remarkable performance at the T20 World Cup in Australia, Dutch cricketers have qualified for the first time directly for the next World Cup, to be held in 2024 in the West Indies and the United States. Until now, the Netherlands have always been dependent on qualifying tournaments and preliminary rounds.

Orange closed the T20 World Cup with a surprising win over South Africa. Orange triumphed in Adelaide 158-145 to keep Africa’s top team out of the semi-finals. With Pakistan winning against Bangladesh and India winning against Zimbabwe, Orange finished fourth in the group. This place gives right to a direct qualification, reports the association of cricket KNCB.

The cricketers won the group stage of the World Cup against the United Arab Emirates and Namibia and thus qualified for the second round, in which the best countries participated. Orange had to lose to renowned cricketing nations Bangladesh, India and Pakistan but then won against Zimbabwe on Wednesday. The national team closed the World Cup with a blow against South Africa.

©AFP



The Dutch started to strike after the lost draw and reached a high of 158 points. Stephan Myburgh (37), Tom Cooper (35) and Colin Ackermann (41 not released) have contributed greatly to this. South Africa then found themselves locked out of 145 races. Pakistan took advantage of the Dutch stunt and qualified for the semi-finals with India. New Zealand and England advanced from the other group.