(Photo: Robbert Beurse)

Leidenamateurvoetbal.nl does a bi-weekly podcast about women in football in and around Leiden. In ‘Trudy’s Vrouwenhoek’, Trudy Kwik talks to football players, coaches, board members, ‘the woman behind’ and so on. Key City publishes the podcasts as Leiden’s amateur football media partner.

Priscilla de Vos (36) now plays first division futsal at ZVV Den Haag and has had a rich football career. At the age of 5 she started playing football at De Sleutels in Leiden and at the age of 12 she went to UVS. There she was scouted for various KNVB selections, she started playing at the top (then amateur) level in the Netherlands, she ended up in the Eredivisie and the Dutch national team and she even made a trip to New Zealand.

It certainly didn’t go without a hitch. Sometimes, according to the coaches, she was too stubborn, had too big a mouth, or was even too bigoted. It didn’t always work in favor of De Vos. Sometimes people wonder if she got the most out of her career, but Leiden’s wife couldn’t and wouldn’t have done it any other way. “I crossed everything off my to-do list.”

In the podcast, Kwik and De Vos talk about the rise of professional women’s football: what was it like to combine studies and sport, what about the fees and what did it cost? was it like to play in the cherry version of the Women’s Eredivisie? De Vos also shares his experiences with top coaches Sarina Wiegman and Vera Pauw and talks about the end of his professional career.

