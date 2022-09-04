Verstappen doesn’t understand Hamilton’s comment: ‘That’s how Lewis won his F1 titles’

Lars Leftink Sunday, September 4, 2022 10:35 PM – Last update: 10:39 PM

Max Verstappen has after the Dutch Grand Prixwho won the Dutchman ahead of George Russell and Charles Leclerc, responded to statements by Lewis Hamilton last week about Adrian Newey and his important role.

According to Hamilton, Verstappen owes Newey and his expertise that the RB18 will be so incredibly fast in 2022. At the post-race press conference, Verstappen told the media in attendance, including GPF Fans, don’t know much about it. “Of course the team is a big reason why I perform well, but that’s also how Lewis won his titles in Formula 1. That’s how it is in this sport. The car is extremely important, but if you have an exceptional driver like Hamilton, you make the difference compared to your team-mate.”

Verstappen then offers an example of racing in Hamilton to show that the driver can indeed make a difference. “For me, a good example for Hamilton is a race in Turkey, when it was very slippery. You shouldn’t make a lot of mistakes, because otherwise you won’t win a race like that. That’s what make the right drivers in the You then make the difference compared to the other drivers. The car is dominant in F1, but between two teammates, only one can win. Then you have to make the difference in this way.

For now, Verstappen will not be very worried about statements from Hamilton, who is nearly 150 points behind Verstappen. The reigning world champion can already become champion from Singapore, but it will probably happen in Japan, the United States or Mexico. Verstappen’s lead over Leclerc and Sergio Perez is now 109 points.