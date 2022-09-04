What time does the Dutch Formula 1 Grand Prix start?

Today, the long wait is finally rewarded: the Dutch Grand Prix is on the agenda. This is the fifteenth race of the season and the second Dutch Grand Prix in two years. What time do the lights go out in Zandvoort on Sunday?

Verstappen dominated last year’s race at Zandvoort after also claiming pole position the day before. This year, he returned to pole position, with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz in P2 and P3. The Dutchman hopes to repeat his work of art from last season. This would mean he would win the race and increase his championship lead.

2022

Verstappen’s lead over teammate Sergio Perez is currently 93 points, putting Verstappen on course to become world champion towards races in Japan, USA and Mexico. Leclerc is still a bit behind Perez and will be keen to attack Verstappen from P2 to close the gap.

Sunday program

What time does the race in Zandvoort start exactly? 15:00. Formula 3 (08:45 – 09:35), Formula 2 (10:20 – 11:25) and the Porsche Supercup (12:05 – 12:40) will also race before that. In addition to Viaplay and F1 TV, the race can also be seen live on the NOS. So plenty of on-track action for fans on the tracks as well as fans watching from home.