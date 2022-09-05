Wesley Koolhof struggling in US Open doubles third round | sport

Wesley Koolhof reached the third round of men’s doubles at the US Open with some effort. The Netherlands’ top doubles player, along with his British partner Neal Skupski, was too strong for Americans Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow at 6-3 6-7(5) 6-4.

In the third set it was tied, but at 5-4 Koolhof and Skupski used their second play point as the Americans double-erred.

Koolhof and Skupski are second in New York. They will face Australians Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell in the third round, who won Wimbledon this summer. The Koolhof/Skupski duo have already won six titles this season and are considered title contenders. Koolhof, 33, already certain of making the ATP Finals, is the world number 4.

Half Schuur

Demi Schuurs struggled to earn a place in the third round of the women’s doubles. With her doubles partner Desirae Krawczyk of the United States, she beat Japan’s Miyu Kato and Aldila Sutjiadi of Indonesia 5-7 6-1 7-6 (3).

Schuurs and Krawczyk, who gave up a 5-2 lead in the third set, went sixth in New York.

