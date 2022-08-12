VLISSINGEN – Radio Veronica dj Rob Stenders spent his holidays in Zeeland and he was amazed there, he told the radio on Wednesday’s show The windfall . He found the sign of the ring in particular “an experience”.

“Welcome man, how was your vacation,” wanted to know his sidekick Caroline Brouwer. “Well, wonderful,” Stenders replied. “I didn’t know what I was going to do yet, so I went somewhere in Zeeland.” A “world tour”, according to Stenders. “It’s not New Zealand, it’s just Old Zealand and I still enjoy it so much.” Middelburg and Vlissingen were “nice”, according to the DJ. ,,In Vlissingen we traditionally had stitches, right in the city center. Suddenly you see some horses with some knights on them and they go to sit down and put on such a ring. I thought it was an experiment myself.

But that was not all. ,,What I also found funny, also in Vlissingen – “there is so much to do there” – is that a drum group is rehearsing in a large parking lot. With dance steps, a bit like Fleetwood Mac with Tusk. “Man, you’ve been through a lot,” Brouwer replies with a laugh.

The fragment was posted on Facebook, where the station immediately called to find out the name of the drumming group, so they could be “beat” to perform on the radio show. Turns out it’s the Deltaband from Vlissingen, so they can probably expect an invite soon