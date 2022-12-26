Vera Pauw and Willem Vissers are the inventors of the catenaccio polder

The victory of the Netherlands over the United States catenaccio of the polders Appointed. This term was first used in 2009 in the Volkskrant in a report by the Dutch women’s team.

Dukla Prague already showed in 1967 what the catenaccio polder is during a training course in Amsterdam. Photo Josef Masopust by the National Archives

Sport is a good source for new words. So suddenly we have the understanding provocative pressing, which I still have no idea what it is. Moreover, it is discussed polder catenaccio, the Dutch variant of an Italian game summary. We know this since the 2014 World Cup after the victory of the Netherlands over Chile.

William Vissers describe in tactics The Volkskrant as a polder catenaccio, in their own words playing football as an investment company. If the result is good, the bonuses will follow automatically. This football word quickly spread, after which other media took over – sometimes even with source references.

Catenaccio of the queens of the polder

Nevertheless, the polder catenaccio had been known for some time, as Vissers used it on September 4, 2009 to the first time. It was during the European Women’s Football Championship in 2009, where the Netherlands delivered remarkable performances. Vissers: “National coach Vera Pauw only played on the results. There was no other way, she said, because the women, who had only been professionally involved in the sport for a few years, did not yet have the level to take the initiative.

In the eyes of Vissers, these athletes were “real queens of the polder catenaccio”. The Telegraph and NUSport briefly adopted this term, after which it faded away.

After the 2010 World Cup, there was a very short, then also regionally limited revival. On July 13, 2010, Johan van de Beek looked into the Dagblad of Limburg namely to look back on Orange’s performance in South Africa: “It was a special World Cup for the Netherlands because of the huge contrast between the polder catenaccio that the Netherlands played and the unprecedented enthusiasm that this non-Dutch comeback football has nevertheless aroused in its own campaign.’

Total Soccer

Nobody took over, so football concept catenaccio of the polders until 2014 was somewhere in the dustbin of history. So it took several years, just like with the term total soccer – the counterpart and ancestor of the catenaccio polder. Again, several years passed between the first use and the breakthrough.

Total football entered the dictionary of international football in 1972 thanks to the international successes of Ajax, in particular through the final of the European Cup 1 won against Internazionale. The Dutch national team then gave him eternal value in the 1974 World Cup.They remain one of the greatest teams to never win a World Cup,’ So the website world soccer in a historical treatise on Dutch football players with their innovative game.

Long before the breakthrough of total football – at home and abroad – this concept had already appeared in the newspapers. Placed on December 17, 1965 The Limburg Dagblad a meeting with Ajax coach Rinus Michels. He talked about good buys, team discipline and team tactics. “But we are not there yet. We still have a lot to learn.”

The climax of the conversation is when Michels concludes that he wants to play a game in which the whole team defends and attacks. “It requires a lot of fitness, a lot of tactical insight and of course considerable personal technique. That total football is starting to come a bit at Ajax, all seen in light of the 4-2-4 system.

Thus, the most famous Dutch football concept originated in the mid-1960s, when the Netherlands had no idea what total football would bring. This sometimes takes time, just like the introduction of the polder catenaccio.

