Dumfries thanks sports psychologist after starring role: ‘I was looking for inner peace’ | football World Cup

04 dec 2022 om 06:46Update: 22 dagen geleden

The story of Denzel Dumfries’ starring role in Saturday’s World Cup Round of 16 tie against USA (3-1) is not just about himself, but about the woman who gave him mental peace to excel. The winger is grateful to his sports psychologist and hopes to break a taboo.

“I think now is a good time to talk about it,” Dumfries said half an hour after helping the Oranges to the quarter-finals with a goal and two assists.

“Do you know why? Because it was decisive. Thanks to my sports psychologist, I had the inner peace today to be important for the team.”

Dumfries told the story in the mixed zone at Khalifa International Stadium. This is normally the place for short interviews about the game, but suddenly the 41-time international was talking about much more than that.

“It’s not always easy to be a footballer. I want to be important for the team, but it didn’t work out in the group stage. It affected me.”

2:09 Afspelen knop

“I had a Zoom conversation twice”

In the first three matches of the World Cup, Dumfries was nowhere near the level he reached at the European Championship a year and a half ago. With two goals and an assist, he then had his international breakthrough at this tournament. But in Qatar, he initially failed to make a good cross, let alone an attempt on goal.

“I understood the criticism. Believe me, if anyone criticizes themselves, it’s me. I know I can do better. Fortunately, I have the right people around me, so I was able to revenge.”

With “the right people”, Dumfries, 26, was mainly referring to his sports psychologist, he said. He spoke to him regularly years ago when he was still battling relegation with Sparta. They also have contacts during this World Cup.

“I had a Zoom chat with her twice here in Qatar. I had to find inner peace, when things didn’t go the way I wanted on the pitch. She helped me put things back together. mentally in order. I’m grateful to him for making it work.”

Denzel Dumfries played his 41st international match against the United States. Photo: Getty Images

“Important to show your vulnerability”

Dumfries isn’t the only Orange player to work with a sports psychologist. According to the Internazionale defender, they know each other too. “No, it’s not taboo among footballers.”

For the outside world it is different. “We may not be coming out soon, but it’s part of the game. It is an underexposed aspect in football, while it is important to show that you are vulnerable as a footballer. We sometimes forget that a footballer is also a human being.

Dumfries hopes that will change. “People should know I’ve been through a tough time. By being open about getting help from a sports psychologist, I hope to encourage other players to seek help if they need it. A sports psychologist can really help overcome something that I noticed only again against the United States.”

Joy to Orange after Denzel Dumfries’ 3-1. Photo: Getty Images