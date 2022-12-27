Professional footballer Johan Kappelhof devoted to America: “Positivity is a relief”

For Johan Kappelhof, the Netherlands’ World Cup game against the United States is special. The 32-year-old from Amsterdam has been playing across the ocean for years. Above all, he notices that the mood among Americans is much more positive. “It was really a relief when I came to play here.”

Johan Kappelhof & Team USA – Instagram: @jkappelhof4 & Orange Picturs

The temperature contrast is not great between Amsterdam and Salt Lake City: cold and dreary. “But there’s just been a snowstorm here,” says Kappelhof, who has lived in the United States for seven years now. He landed at the Chicago Fire in 2016 and has been playing at Real Salt Lake since last year and notices a distinct difference with the Netherlands. “Analysts and fans are much more positive here.” Securities “The interviews afterwards or the headlines are very different. In the Netherlands there is always a ‘but’ if the result is good. You will never see a fan blow their own player here. I think they realize what athletes need to do to reach this level,” says Kappelhof, who grew up in the Bijlmer and ended up at Ajax’s youth academy at the age of eight. However, he doesn’t There was no breakthrough in the first one.” Most people played a sport in high school, high school or college. At school, they are already made aware of high-level sport. They are just very favorable. When I came to play here, it was a real relief.” The text continues below the Instagram post.

Kappelhof notes that Americans “emphasize” the good stuff more. According to him, it also helps the national team at the World Cup. “They are proud of the boys and the young guests. The atmosphere is good and they also believe they have a good chance against the Netherlands. I also heard that America would rather play against the Netherlands than against Senegal. Then they can play from the underdog position on the counter.” Popularity is growing In recent years, football has been on the rise in America. “Seven years ago, I sometimes played in American football stadiums with poor artificial turf. Now most teams have their own stadium with top-quality turf. That’s changing fast.” Kappelhof is increasingly playing in new stadiums and has noticed his popularity growing. In 2026, the United States will host the World Cup with Canada and Mexico. “The younger generation is increasingly choosing football over typical American sports.”

“The Netherlands are very dominant so they will dictate the game” John Kapellhof

Kappelhof has high hopes for the meeting between the Netherlands and the United States. “I think it will be a closed match, but the Netherlands will win,” said Kappelhof, who is due to give the early warning. In Salt Lake City, the game starts at eight o’clock in the morning. “Unfortunately I don’t have an orange jersey here,” says the five-time Dutch youth international. “I think America are a little disappointing in attack, but with Tyler Adams and Christian Pulisic they have very good players. The Netherlands are very dominant so they will dictate the game.” The match between the Netherlands and the United States in the round of 16 of the World Cup will take place this afternoon at 4 p.m.

