Van der Haar and Pieterse prefer cyclocross Gieten, not Meulebeke

WOUDENBERG / AMERSFOORT – Cyclo-cross riders Lars van der Haar and Puck Pieterse will not be at the start of the Ettias Cross Meulebeke in Belgium on Saturday. The Woudenberger and the Amersfoortse prefer Sunday’s Superprestige Gieten.

“Otherwise, I have to travel too much,” Van der Haar explains. “Meulebeke is not around the corner and there is a late check out. So I will be home late tonight and I still have Gieten tomorrow.”

The crosseur from Woudenberg also likes to be able to go out in Gieten on Sunday in his own country. Pieterse joins Van der Haar. “I ride as much as possible a few weekends,” says the 19-year-old cyclocross. This means that if there are two crosses in a weekend, she will drop one.

The Superprestige cyclocross race in Gieten, Drenthe, is scheduled for Sunday. Next, cyclo-cross riders head to the United States. Several World Cups are scheduled for next week.