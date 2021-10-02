“It is not like it used to be”

For the first time in years, we are witnessing a real battle for the Formula 1 World Championship. We have to go even further back in time to find a title battle between two different manufacturers, but 2021 has it all. .

Bee Formula 1 Coffee to Ziggo Sports analysts discuss the distribution of odds for upcoming races. Are the circuits in favor of Max Verstappen or Lewis Hamilton? In summary, they think at least the next four races are in a good mood for Verstappen: Turkey, the United States, Mexico and Brazil.

Upcoming races in favor of Verstappen or Hamilton?

“There is nothing in between, they are equal on every circuit”, is the opinion of Robert Doornbos. “It’s not like it used to be, Mercedes is half a second ahead every weekend.”

Tom Coronel, however, has a caveat. “I don’t know if you’ve seen Monza, but Max has always missed four tenths”, he answers. “I also thought Hungary was 100% a Red Bull track, but it was tied and Max didn’t win it. Before that I saw that the Red Bull was stronger, but there is a clear difference between what is really a Red Bull track and a Mercedes track. “

