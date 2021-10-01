Cyclo-cross World Championships in Hulst in 2026, return to Ostend in 2027

The cyclo-cross world champion will take place in 2026 in Perkpolder, in Hulst in Zeeuws-Vlaanderen. UCI President David Lappartient announced this at the UCI Congress.

In July, the municipality of Hulst, the province of Zeeland, the Vestingcross Foundation and the KNWU had already expressed the ambition to organize the world championship in 2026. In the years to come, the fortifications of Hulst will remain the scene of Vestingcross , but for the World Cup, the parties involved had Perkpolder in mind due to the high attendance expected. “This place provides some spectacular pictures anyway,” sports advisor Jean-Paul Hageman van Hulst said earlier this year. The Dutch initiators had competition from Italian Rome.

Today the Dutch Cross World Cup got the green light. Hageman and Zeeland MP Jo-Annes de Bat are delighted. “This World Cup will be one of the biggest sporting events in Zeeland’s history. In the past, of course, we have already had the arrivals of the Tour de France and the Giro d’Italia. It’s of the same order, ”says De Bat. “The award of this World Cup is a recognition of the cycling policy that we have been pursuing in our province for years,” said the deputy.

Hageman goes even further. “It’s not only unique for Zeeland, it’s a once in a lifetime event for a municipality like Hulst. We are now used to the ten to fifteen thousand spectators at Vestingcross, but this World Cup – with easily two to three times the public interest – will truly be a milestone in the history of our city. The cyclo-cross world championships in Hulst will take place in the spring. A final date will be announced later. (3:44 p.m.)

Update – 2027 Cyclo-cross World Championships in Ostend

In 2027, the cyclo-cross world championships will return to Ostend. Earlier this year Mathieu van der Poel and Lucinda Brand took a walk in the rainbow swimsuits in the coastal town of West Flanders.

Locations 2022-2026 World Cyclocross Championships

2022: United States (Fayetteville)

2023: Netherlands (Hoogerheide)

2024: Czech Republic (Tábor)

2025: France (Liévine)

2026: Netherlands (Hulst)

2027: Belgium (Ostend)