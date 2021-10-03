Dtv News – SP Party and Uden Sport Party leaders put to the test in Focus

Two months before the redeployment elections in the future municipality of Maashorst, more and more party leaders are known, including the SP and the Party for Sport. They were put to the test in the Focus program.



Ton Segers is the SP party leader in Landerd and Uden ahead of the elections. He succeeds Spencer Zeegers who, after nearly forty years of active involvement in the party and ten terms as party leader, is handing over the baton to a new face. “It’s quite a challenge. I am the only current advisor to continue. The rest of the group is completely new, “Segers said.” On the other hand, it might also be a good time for Spencer to quit, because that way we can enter the new municipality with a new faction. “

(Text continues below the Focus broadcast).

Annemarie van Duivenboden, party leader of the Party for Sport, returns to politics with a new party. “It’s time for a breath of fresh air to blow through the municipality in the area of ​​health, sport and exercise,” said van Duivenboden. “It’s also on the agenda of other parties, but it’s often overlooked. Sport will be more on the agenda if it is up to us. “

New



So far the SP is only represented in Uden and not in Landerd, but that needs to change now. “We have people from Schaijk and Zeeland on the list. In addition, we have around 30 members in the municipality, so we have already received a lot of information on what is happening in Landerd, ”says Segers.

The Party for Sport is new in the two municipalities. “We are trying to plant seeds everywhere, so that we have more determination everywhere – including at national level”, explains the manager of Duivenboden.

Lists of candidates must be submitted by mid-October. Elections for the new municipality of Maashorst take place on November 24. The new municipality will begin on January 1, 2022.