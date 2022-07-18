Van de Zandschulp quickly eliminated in Hamburg | sport

Keep up to date with all the sports news. For football, tennis, skating, motorsports, cycling and darts news, we have set up special pages on our website which highlight the most important issues in these sports.

Van de Zandschulp eliminated in the first round in Hamburg

12:51 p.m.: Botic van de Zandschulp was eliminated in the first round of the clay-court tournament in Hamburg. The Netherlands’ best tennis player lost 6-4 6-4 to Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, world number 35.

For Van de Zandschulp, 26, world number 25, it was his first match on clay since late May. He then lost at Roland Garros to Rafael Nadal.

Van de Zandschulp, who received treatment on his lower right leg in the second set, finished fifth in the tournament in Germany. Tallon’s Greek track will also be in action. He meets Dane Holger Rune in the first round.

Telstar moves practice match to Wednesday due to heat

11:43 a.m.: Telstar will not play Spakenburg on Tuesday. Both clubs decided to move the game to Wednesday due to the expected heat.

Earlier, NEC decided not to let the practice game against De Treffers take place on Tuesday. The MVV against Patro Eisden was also cancelled. The Maastricht team had previously adjusted the start time to 10:00 a.m., but later it was decided to cancel the game.

Injured, Dane Fuglsang abandons the Tour de France

10:57 a.m.: Jakob Fuglsang will not start the Tour de France on Tuesday. The Danish cyclist from Israel – Premier Tech crashed on Sunday during the fifteenth stage in Carcassonne and seems to have broken a rib. Fuglsang also suffered elbow and knee injuries.

Fuglsang, 37, was 59th overall, more than an hour and a half behind yellow jersey wearer Jonas Vingaard of Jumbo-Visma. The double winner of the Dauphiné (2017 and 2019) finished third in the Tour de Suisse last month.

Rehabilitation striker Maeda is currently training at FC Utrecht

10:19 a.m.: Japanese striker Naoki Maeda is still training with FC Utrecht at the moment. Earlier this year, 27-year-old Maeda broke his leg on his debut for FC Utrecht. He would be leased to Nagoya Grampus until the end of last season.

During his first duel for the Utrecht team, against Ajax, the Japanese was seriously injured in a duel with Ajax defender Lisandro Martínez. “The fracture must be repaired surgically. Then a month of rehabilitation awaits me. It means that my first game for FC Utrecht was also my last,” the striker said in mid-January. “It was my big dream to play football in Europe, but my dream is now shattered.”

FC Utrecht had negotiated a purchase option and were able to capture Maeda, who will be back on the training ground from Monday, until the summer of 2025.

After the cancellation of China, four other candidates for the organization of the Asian Cup

08:32: Australia, South Korea, Qatar and Indonesia have signed up with the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to host the Asian Cup in 2023. China was also previously interested in the event, but pulled out as she still enforces strict rules around the coronavirus. This complicates the organization of a major sporting event.

The Asian Cup takes place every four years. Qatar, winners of the last edition in 2019, hosted the event in 1988 and 2011. Australia (2015) and South Korea (1960) have both hosted once. Indonesia has never hosted.

The AFC entrusts him with the organization of the Asian Cup on October 17.

Racing driver Van Kalmthout thirteenth in Indycar at Toronto

07:56: Racing driver Rinus van Kalmthout finished thirteenth in the Toronto IndyCar race. De Hoofddorper, who runs in the United States under the name Veekay, saw victory in Canada go to New Zealander Scott Dixon. For Dixon, it was his first win of the season.

American Colton Herta came second, ahead of Swede Felix Rosenqvist.

In the standings, Van Kalmthout, 21, now occupies twelfth place with 211 points. Swede Marcus Ericsson leads with 351 points, followed by Australian Will Power (316 points) and Spaniard Alex Palou (314 points).

Van Rijthoven is closing in on the top 100 in the world

07:42: Tim van Rijthoven is almost one of the hundred best tennis players in the world. The 25-year-old Dutchman has moved up two places in the world rankings and now takes 101st place. Van Rijthoven lost last week in Newport in the first round to American Mitchell Krueger.

Botic van de Zandschulp is the highest ranked Dutchman in 25th place, followed by Tallon groenpoor in 47th position. Van de Zandschulp was 24th a week earlier.

Arantxa Rus climbed a place among women. She is now 74th.