New frame slider for AV Archeus

Thu 16 June, 09:03







WINTERSWIJK – On a sunny summer evening there is plenty of entertainment at the Archeus athletics club complex on the edge of Winterswijk. The enthusiastic athletes of the junior framerunner group are in full swing. The day has a festive twist, as the Archeus Athletic Association has new materials and a new frame runner.

Currently, in addition to Athletics 4you, AV Acheus has a framerunner group of six young people. Both groups are aimed at young people for whom sport and games are not self-evident. These are athletes who can thrive in adapted small group training.

Supervisor Nicole asked Kanjers voor Kanjers for training materials and an additional frame runner for the group of frame runners. With this, training sessions can be even better tuned and more young people have a personalized bike to participate in this wonderful sport.

One by one, new materials are examined and tested on the trail of Archeus. Of course, after popping the champagne, a racing lap must be completed. Fun, smiling faces are the result. Drops of sweat glisten on the forehead. Of course, everyone wants to be fast and win.

But tonight everyone is a winner: after all, participating is more important.