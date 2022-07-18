Hilarious: England footballers showered with bizarre compliments

Midfielder Kalvin Phillips has “clear eyes” and “beautiful skin”, according to Hawke. “You are clearly a master of hydration,” the comedian said.

Belgian superstar Kevin De Bruyne receives the following advice. “If you are already in doubt, ask yourself the following question: ‘what would Jan Mølby do’?”

Mølby was anything but a good example. The former Danish international, who played for Ajax and Liverpool, among others. In 1989, he was sentenced to three months in prison for speeding in built-up areas, breaking traffic laws and fleeing the police.

Haaland cool, Aké a predator

Moreover, new purchase Erling Braut Haaland cannot escape Hawke’s praise. In the eyes of the comedian, the attacker is “a large shield of Norwegian flesh”. Haaland neither stares nor blushes at this bizarre compliment.

Dutch defender Nathan Aké doesn’t escape Hawke’s special attention either. On arrival, Orange’s international left leg is told: “If I can be so bold: you have the balance of a predator, but friendly eyes. A deadly combination. Go ahead and give them back Stop and never change!” Aké replies with a thank you and a thumbs up.

Champions League

City will play exhibition games in the United States next week with Mexican Club América and Bayern Munich. On July 30, last season’s national champion kicks off the competition with the battle for the Community Shield, the English version of the Johan Cruijff Scale, against Liverpool.

It has been Manchester City’s dream for years to win the Champions League, something that has never happened before. In 2021, the club lost the final to Chelsea, this year eventual winners Real Madrid were the last resort.

In Madrid, a 0-1 lead was given and Guardiola’s side found Waterloo in Europe’s top competition.