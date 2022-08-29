Van de Donk helps Olympique Lyonnais with a winning goal in the French Super Cup | NOW

Daniëlle van de Donk delivered the French Super Cup to Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday. Thanks to a goal from the orange international, the record holder of France won 1-0 against Paris Saint-Germain.

Van de Donk’s goal came in the thirteenth minute. The attacking midfielder had the ball at close range before tapping in when the Paris Saint-Germain keeper failed to control a shot. After that, no more goals were scored at Dunkirk. Lieke Martens sat out at PSG through injury, while Orange international Damaris Egurrola came on midway through the second half.

For Van de Donk, his starring role at Lyon was a big boost. The Brabançonne was seriously injured at the end of last year in Lyon, which prevented her from playing in the Champions League final won against FC Barcelona (4-0) for a long time. . She was only able to participate in the last match of the competition.

Van de Donk, 31, then proved fit in time for the European Championship in England, but she had a lousy tournament with the Orange Women. The defending champion has already been ingloriously eliminated by France in the quarter-finals. Van de Donk was important with a goal in the group game against Portugal. The Netherlands won 3-2 thanks to its beautiful distance.

Van de Donk heads to Orange Women on Monday for a crucial international game under new national coach Andries Jonker. The Netherlands must beat Iceland on September 6 to qualify for next year’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Next Friday, the Orange Women will play a friendly match against Scotland.

Jonker was introduced last Wednesday as the successor to Mark Parsons. The latter was sacked due to disappointing results and poor play in the European Championship. Jonker leads his first Orange training at Zeist on Monday. Martens is absent from the Dutch selection due to her foot injury, which she suffered during the European Championship. Egurrola was summoned.