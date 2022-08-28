United States: Russia does not want to recognize the risk of radioactivity leaks

Russia does not want to recognize the serious risk of radioactivity leaks at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, the US State Department said on Sunday. According to the United States, this is the main reason why Russia on Friday blocked the approval of a joint statement at the end of the UN review conference on the Non-Proliferation Treaty. nuclear weapons.

“Only the Russian Federation decided to block consensus on a final document at the end of the Tenth Review Conference of the Non-Proliferation Treaty. Russia did so only because of the text recognizing the serious radiological risk at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in Ukraine,” the Russian Federation said, the ministry said in a statement.

The continued bombing of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant has sparked widespread international concern. Local residents also fear a nuclear disaster because of the attacks.

Shameless politics

On Friday, Moscow already called parts of the text “blatantly political”. The Russian envoy, Igor Vishnevetsky, spoke of a lack of “balance” in the final draft text of more than thirty pages. The representative did not provide details, but the text contained four references to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in Ukraine. Sources close to the negotiations said Moscow was particularly opposed to those paragraphs.

The 191 signatories to the treaty, which aims to prevent the proliferation of nuclear weapons, promote complete disarmament and promote cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy, have met at United Nations headquarters in New York since 1st of August.