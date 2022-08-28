Team17 and New Zealand developer Black Salt Games today announced a publishing partnership to bring DREDGE, an upcoming single-player fishing adventure with a sinister undercurrent, to PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series. X|S consoles in 2023.

In DREDGE, players step into the shoes of an unlucky fisherman and explore a collection of remote islands as they scour the surrounding depths in search of a variety of fish and valuable underwater curiosities. Once their trawler is full, they can sell their loot to the quirky locals while completing quests and discovering more about each area. They can also enhance their know-how, skills and knowledge to dredge deeper and reach more remote areas.

From their new home in the remote islands of “The Marrows”, players can explore each cove completing tasks for the inhabitants of yesteryear and foray into neighboring regions – each with their own unique fish to find treasures. inhabitants to meet and discover secrets.

I like: I like Load…

Related