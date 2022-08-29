According to the Americans, this is a routine mission in international waters. These cruisers often sail through the Taiwan Strait. The Navy stresses that the route will remain outside the territorial waters of Taiwan and China. The mission demonstrates “the United States’ commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific,” according to the Navy.

It concerns two Ticonderoga-class cruisers: USS Antietam and USS Chancellorsville.

Provocation

China said it would closely monitor warships. The country will stand ready and respond to any US provocation, the country has warned.

Relations between the United States and China have been strained for weeks. Earlier this month, US House Speaker Democrat Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan. It was against China’s sore leg.

Earlier, we made this video about the tensions between the two countries: