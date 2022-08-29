Tension cut: US warships crossing the Taiwan Strait
According to the Americans, this is a routine mission in international waters. These cruisers often sail through the Taiwan Strait. The Navy stresses that the route will remain outside the territorial waters of Taiwan and China. The mission demonstrates “the United States’ commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific,” according to the Navy.
It concerns two Ticonderoga-class cruisers: USS Antietam and USS Chancellorsville.
Provocation
China said it would closely monitor warships. The country will stand ready and respond to any US provocation, the country has warned.
Relations between the United States and China have been strained for weeks. Earlier this month, US House Speaker Democrat Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan. It was against China’s sore leg.
The island has long been independent, but China regards Taiwan as a renegade province. The Asian superpower is trying to prevent other countries from recognizing Taiwan as an independent country and maintaining diplomatic relations with it.
Solidarity with Taiwan
Pelosi expressed her solidarity with Taiwan in the capital Taipei. After her, other American dignitaries followed. China reacted with fury and then ordered its military to conduct large-scale drills around Taiwan.
