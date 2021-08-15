The 26th edition of the Gold Cup has fallen prey to United States. Miles Robinson, a 24-year-old Atlanta United defender, signed for the only goal against deep in overtime Mexico. Ajax player Edson Lvarez has become the schlemiel.

At Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, 61,000 spectators watched the American and Mexican rivals balance each other out for a long time. In the 117th minute, he was finally hit. Álvarez caused a free kick, received a warning and then lost sight of Robinson: 1-0.

Álvarez played the whole game in midfield. PSV player Érick Gutiérrez replaced defending champions Mexico after 76 minutes. This is the seventh time that America has won the Gold Cup. Mexico are still the record holder with eight wins in total. Countries from North America, Central America and the Caribbean are participating in the tournament.

Álvarez and Gutiérrez are now going on vacation and then reporting to Ajax and PSV. The two best Dutch clubs have been preparing for the new season for over a month. Ajax start the Eredivisie on August 14 with a home game against NEC, PSV open against Heracles Almelo. Fight this saturday Ajax and PSV for the Johan Cruijff scale.

GOLD CUP CHAMPIONS! ?? What time for the @USMNT ?? pic.twitter.com/mrGqcVIBkH – FOX Football (@FOXSoccer) August 2, 2021