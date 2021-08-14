“data-revoke =” “>

Roy Hoornweg (32) is getting ready for the Belfast Half Marathon, which will take place in early October. He was registered as a hare by the Belfast organization. Kenya’s Yalemzerf Yehualaw and Ethiopia’s Tsehay Gemechu set a new world record in the half marathon.

The Wolphaarstdijk race was a good preparation for Hoornweg. In the third lap (of five), Hoornweg left behind his closest striker Lucas Nieuweboer and ran safely to victory. Hoornweg finished in 46.59 ‘. He was nearly three minutes behind Tonnie Dirks’ 1993 course record.

Nieuweboer withdrew from the competition. Dreischor’s Yunis Stitan had a solid race and finished second. Maarten De Nys, winner in 2019 at Wolphaartsdijk, came third.

Results

Men 1. Roy Hoornweg Papendrecht 46.59 ‘ 2. Yunis Stitan Drieschor 49.26 ‘ 3. Maarten De Nys Belgium 49.52 ‘

“data-revoke =” “>

It soon became clear to the women that Samantha Luitwieler from Vlissingen would win. Luitwieler also won the 2019 edition and extended his title. Last year the event in Wolphaarstdijk was canceled due to the crown.

After the third lap, Luitwieler was already more than three minutes ahead of Josien Scheepens from Leiden. Leonie Ton from Wissenkerke crossed the line in third place.

Results