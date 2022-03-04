The state government said on Thursday that diplomats from countries including the United States, United Kingdom, Japan and Italy have expressed interest in participating in the sixth edition of the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS). , scheduled for April 20 and 21.

The Ambassadors of Argentina, the Consuls General of the United States, United Kingdom, Japan, Italy, Australia, Bhutan, Nepal and Thailand in West Bengal and the Honorary Consuls of several other countries have participated in an interactive meeting at the Secretariat of State chaired by Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi during the day.

“The ambassadors who attended the meeting showed great interest in participating in BGBS 2022 and also indicated that they would join as BGBS 2022 partner countries,” the government said in a statement.

Diplomats from Italy, the Netherlands, Paraguay, Kenya, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Malaysia, Morocco and Slovenia also participated in the course.

Targeted sectors include infrastructure, service sector including education, health, tourism, industries including micro, small and medium enterprises, agriculture and related sector, international trade, information technology, information technology, mining, oil and gas, the statement said.

The Prime Minister’s Senior Advisor and former Finance Minister, Dr. Amit Mitra, nearly attended the interactive meeting, organized by the West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation Limited (WBIDC) and FICCI.

The meeting was also attended by WBIDC Chairman, Rajiva Sinha.

