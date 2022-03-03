Last week, the Boeren van Nederweert asked the following question:

How many meters of yarn are there on this ball?

Most of the wool used for the production of clothing comes from merino sheep. Merino sheep is the oldest and most widespread breed of sheep. Merino sheep grow 10 times more hair per square centimeter than the average sheep and produce up to 5 kilos of wool per year. In the Netherlands, sheep are mainly bred for meat or grazing. The wool of the Dutch sheep is thick and therefore less suitable for wool production. Merino sheep are primarily bred in New Zealand and Australia.

There were two entries with the correct answer. After a draw, Joanna van Bommel emerged victorious. †Joanna congratulations on the crafting package wonaccording to Nederweert farmers. The photo shows his son Shawn. He is also very happy with the package as he is also learning to crochet, just like his sister Scarlet. †When I was sent the contest link I knew how much yarn was on the ball because I was looking for a lot of yarn and some things were getting stucksaid Joan. Congratulations to the Van Bommel family for the crafting prize that was won.

Are you also curious to know the answer? Watch the video below for the answer.

Every two months, the Boeren van Nederweert association publishes a new Boeren van Nederweert quiz question on Nederweert 24. By answering this question, you have a chance to win a nice prize! You have one week to submit the response. The response will then be announced through a press release. The prize winner will be notified by email.

The quiz is organized in collaboration with SME entrepreneurs from the municipality of Nederweert.

More information can be found at www.boerenvannederweert.nl†