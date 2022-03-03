Tennessee Junior Men’s Tennis Blaze Bicknell She will represent Jamaica in the 110th edition of the Davis Cup, starting in the first round of the Group B qualifiers, a qualifying round which will take place on March 4-5 at the Ace Tennis Club in Athens, Greece.

Founded in 1900, the Davis Cup is the most important international team event in men’s tennis. Organized by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) and Kosmos Holding, the annual competition brings together teams from around the world and is billed as the “Tennis World Cup”. Davis Cup winners are recognized as the world champion team.

“It’s a great honor for everyone to represent their country in the Davis Cup,” said the assistant head coach. James McKee He said. “We are very excited for Blaise. He loves playing for Jamaica and I know he is ready to go. We are all going to follow him and see him fight this weekend.

Bicknell, of Kingston, Jamaica, moved to Utah in the fall after two years in Florida. Bicknell scored an individual record of 53-6 in those two years and went 32-0 as a sophomore. He was named to the 2021 All-SEC Second Team, NCAA All-Tournament Team, and SEC All-Tournament Team following the 2020-21 season.

The 12 winners of this round, which was played on covered sand, will advance to Group A for the 2022 Davis Cup, while the 12 losers will advance to Group B for the 2022 Davis Cup.

Bicknell is 12 years oldYes Full at all times to represent his homeland in the Davis Cup, with the current coach Chris Woodruff Also on the bounty list. Below is the UT Davis Cup selection: