With the pandemic on the way, it’s time to get the travel plans out again. Need inspiration for a trip to the United States? We give you advice and an overview of the formalities you need to organize before departure.

A visit to the United States is a journey of discovery on many levels. Gourmets dine in a bustling city, swimmers bask on endless beaches while music lovers recline in their armchairs to the sound of western guitars. Or venture into the mountains for stunning views and breathe in the fresh air of a redwood forest. And for those who can’t decide, combine it all into a classic (or less traditional) road trip.

Relaxed road trips

Adventure is calling! With nearly four million miles of highways crossing red deserts, towering mountain peaks and fertile wheat fields stretching to the horizon, it’s almost a shame not to experience this country by road. Rent a car or better yet an RV and cruise through the lush rainforests of the Pacific Northwest or the scenic back roads of New England. Some states are more conducive to a road trip than others: in the desert regions of New Mexico, Utah and Arizona in the southwest, camp under the stars between trips, visit some of the parks the most impressive national parks such as the Arches Grand Canyon National Park. . Or the Great Lakes beaches in northern Minnesota and Michigan. In summer you pick berries in the forests and in autumn you have the chance to catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights. For a complete experience, you regularly deviate from the highway to take the country roads to authentic villages.









Tips for your trip to the United States





Experience city life

The American continent is full of diverse cities, the United States being the birthplace of Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Chicago, Miami, Boston and New York – each metropolis where time never stands still and where you can experience countless cultures and kitchens. Small towns also add their own unique flair to the vast American patchwork that unfolds in all its surprising variety: Austin’s eclectic music scene, the laid-back atmosphere of charming Savannah, the free spirit of Portland with sustainability at its core. spirit and the charming French Quarter. from New Orleans passionate about jazz. Whatever you’re looking for, you’re sure to find it in the United States!

make it happen

Will it be a visit the city that never sleeps, a road trip through the Wild West or something completely different? Whatever you choose, prepare well for your trip to the United States. Travelers with an EU passport who wish to stay in America for less than 90 days do not need a visa, but come with a valid passport and a United States ESTA in. Apply for this electronic entry permit at least 72 hours before your arrival using the ESTA form† An ESTA is valid for two years.

It’s helpful to bring multiple means of payment, such as cash, debit card, and credit card, so you don’t run into any surprises. Before departure, check if you can pay with your bank card outside Europe.

If you plan to rent a car or motorhome during your trip, don’t forget your driver’s license. A Dutch driver’s license is valid in the United States, but some rental companies also require an international driver’s license.

Lonely Planet created this article for ESTA-applications.nl. The text does not necessarily reflect our editorial vision.

