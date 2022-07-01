Conservative line

Munasama says what that statement was. “This case is about the EPA’s ability or authority to issue visionary regulations for greenhouse gas emissions. The court found that this went a long way and found that the EPA had given it legislative powers. Not a branch. According to the court, there is a great separation of powers. ‘

This is definitely a conservative line. This is not a moral issue, but conservatives want federal law to do as little as possible. A small government and it is left to the states as much as possible. Like the abortion story, those states can determine what they want. But the governing bodies of the United States have grown out of their shell for about a hundred years and gained a lot of power. This is an amendment made by the Court to the powers of the Executive Branch to represent Congress. They want Congress to enact comprehensive laws and regulations that should not be left to a president and his administration. According to Munasama.

Democratic retreat

Munasama says the court has a clear course in mind. “The Supreme Court is very political. The court has set an ideological course, which was to be expected. The legitimacy of this court is deteriorating. The desire to follow what the court has said is declining, but elections are also gaining importance. Because if states and local legislatures are left to regulate all kinds of local affairs, people will have to go to the polls. ‘

“The term of the court is now over, but they will continue in October. The rules for electing a president in particular have been heavily criticized. Today, voters in the states can more or less directly elect the president and vice president. Now the election votes are in them. Now there is a question; Is it not true that in the end the power to elect the electorate rests with the local legislatures? That would mean a major democratic setback. It will be difficult to stop this conservative trend if they are given less power to elect the president and leave it to the local legislature. ‘ According to Munasama.