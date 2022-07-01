Nobel laureate Guido Impens, who grew up in Durres and now has a park named after him; Guido Imbensplantsoen. The street sign was unveiled by Mayor Creed Buter in the presence of Impens from the US during a festive gathering at 1pm on Friday.

In the past, when Guido was a student at Beeland College, he cycled daily between two ponds on the approach road to the high school. This piece of nature in front of Beeland College is now named after him. Impens was awarded the Nobel Prize in Economics in October last year. He is considered one of the world’s foremost economists.

Alumni

A whole Friday afternoon at Beeland College was dedicated to the former student, who got to look around his old secondary school as he revisited it, as it is now undergoing a substantial renovation. In the afternoon, another opening ceremony will be held at Beeland College. John Clerks, former economics editor at Guido Impens, will also give a short talk.

College tour

An important part of the afternoon is the college tour, where Impens will inspire his old school students with his story. “Afternoon is for invited guests only. In addition to our own students, alumni who attended Beeland College with Guido are also invited. In addition, former teachers of Imbens and some family members and his friends”, the organization of the school points out.

California

Imbens was born in Keltrop and moved from Eindhoven to Dürn in 1975, where he began his secondary education at Beeland College. Guido Impens then studied econometrics at the Erasmus University in Rotterdam and in the 1980s he moved to the United States, where he is now a professor of applied economics and economics at Stanford University in California.

