“Opportunities for a deal after Doha are worse than they were before Doha, and they are getting worse by the day,” the official said anonymously.

“You could describe Doha trampling at its best and going backwards at its worst. But for now, the trampling water is going backwards in all practical ways,” he added.

The official declined to comment on the details of the Doha talks, which were halted by EU officials between the two sides in an attempt to negotiate the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Action Plan (JCPOA) agreement. Reduced in exchange for easing sanctions, renew it.

Then US President Donald Trump rejected the deal in 2018 and re-established tough US sanctions on Iran, prompting Tehran to begin violating nuclear sanctions a year later.

“Their vague demands, the reopening of unresolved issues and the claims that are clearly unrelated to the JCPOA all make us skeptical … the real debate between Iran and the United States is to resolve the remaining differences (not). The fundamental question between Iran and Iran is whether the JCPOA is interested in returning to each other. Said a senior U.S. official.

“At the moment we do not know if they (Iranians) know what else they want. They did not come to Doha with more details,” he added. “They should have known – or should have known – that most of what they brought was beyond the reach of the JCPOA, and thus completely marketable to us and the Europeans, or fully discussed and discussed in Vienna. Resolved and we will not bring it back.”

The U.S., British and French ambassadors to the UN Security Council have all accused Iran of failing to reopen the deal after more than a year of negotiations.

However, Iran classified the Doha talks as positive, accusing the United States of failing to guarantee that a new US administration would not rescind the agreement, as Trump had done.

“Iran has demanded from the United States a verifiable and objective guarantee that the JCPOA will not be torpedoed again, that the United States will not violate its obligations again, and that sanctions will not be imposed again under any other pretext or position,” the Iranian ambassador to Iran said. UN against the Council, Majid Takht Ravanji.

A senior U.S. official said Washington had made it clear since the talks began in April 2021 that the future US administration could not provide a legal guarantee to Iran that it would abide by the agreement.

“We said there was no legal way to bind the future government, so we looked for other ways to offer any kind of consolation to Iran and … we – along with all the other P5 + 1 (countries) and the EU coordinator – thought the file was closed,” the senior US official added. Said.

Iran has signed original agreements with Britain, China, France, Russia, the United States and Germany on the P5 + 1 group.

U.S. and Iranian officials said the ball was in someone else’s court.

A senior US official has denied Tehran’s claim that Washington was to blame for the lack of progress, saying the United States had responded favorably to the proposed changes to the EU in a draft agreement reached during broad talks in March. Iran did not respond. Those proposals.

If the agreement is not revived, he said, “the Iranian leadership should explain why it ignores the benefits of the agreement on issues that do not make a positive difference in the lives of ordinary Iranians.”

The U.S. official did not comment on the details. The resumption of the agreement would allow Iran to legally export its oil, the lifeblood of its economy.