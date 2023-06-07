US imposes sanctions on Iranian and Chinese targets over Tehran’s missile and military programs

The United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions on more than a dozen individuals and entities in Iran, China and Hong Kong. They accuse the supply network of supporting Iran’s military and missile programs as Washington steps up pressure on Tehran.

The US Treasury Department said in a statement that the network transacted and facilitated the purchase of sensitive and critical components and technologies for key players in Iran’s ballistic missile development, including the Iranian Ministry of Defense and the logistics of armed forces under US sanctions.

Among those sanctioned was Iranian defense attaché to Beijing Dawaai Damghani, who was accused by the Treasury Department of coordinating military-related purchases in China for Iranian end users.

“The United States will continue to target illegal transnational supply networks that covertly support Iran’s ballistic missile production and other military programs,” said Brian Nelson, Treasury Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence. , in the press release.