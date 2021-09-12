A hospital in the US state of New York has announced that it will temporarily stop assisted deliveries in two weeks. This is linked to the many employees in the maternity care section who have resigned due to compulsory vaccination.









Lewis County General Hospital in the city of Lowville will shut down from September 24, US media, including the New York Post, report. „No work means no worksaid the newspaper.

Hospital manager Gerald Cayer told a press conference that seven employees in the department had already resigned and seven others had yet to make a decision on whether or not to be vaccinated. Vaccination is becoming mandatory in many areas of health care in the United States. In this case, it is a term of the then governor, Andrew Cuomo.

A total of thirty employees resigned. Cayer tries to stay optimistic. “If we suspend our care now and focus on recruiting new nurses who have been vaccinated, we can resume deliveries later. “

At the hospital, 27% of employees have not yet been vaccinated. Cayer hopes that many will still opt for vaccination and calls the obligation “a challenge.” “It’s just a crazy time,” he told the Daily Times. “It’s not just us. In rural areas, hospitals are really looking to make that happen. “