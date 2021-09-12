A full closet, but still nothing to put? Sometimes it even happens to Kate Middleton. In these cases, she may ask big names to design something for her, but sometimes she enlists her mysterious seamstress.
There are a few brands in which you can draw Duchess Kate: Alexander McQueen, Beulah, Sarah Burton, Eponine London, Emilia Wickstead … Lots of choices in sewing, but the Duchess cannot always find what she is looking for. Below we see the Duchess in a dress (a bit Grace Kelly, but also typical of Kate) that cannot be attributed to any fashion brand. The enthusiasts knew it straight away: the private tailor has returned to work!
Kate is preparing for her future role as Queen and the proof is in her wardrobe.
She is also credited with the yellow dress the Duchess wore on tour across New Zealand mystery seamstress. Clearly someone who has mastered Kate’s classic feminine style.
Maternity clothes
Especially during her pregnancies Kate was seen more often in her private tailor’s designs, perhaps because she could no longer use much of her wardrobe. For example, the peach-colored cape she wore during Prince George’s pregnancy was specially designed for the Duchess. But who is the fashion talent behind Kate’s outfits?