US FAA considers limiting new routes for United Airlines following safety incidents, Bloomberg reports

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is reportedly taking steps to address safety concerns at United Airlines, following a string of incidents that have raised red flags. According to reports, the FAA is in discussions with United Airlines leadership about implementing temporary measures to prevent the airline from expanding its operations.

One proposed action includes potentially preventing United Airlines from adding new routes and even barring them from carrying paying customers on newly delivered aircraft. The FAA is ramping up its scrutiny of the airline after a series of safety incidents, including a missing panel on an aircraft, a Boeing 737 MAX rolling onto grass in Houston, and a Boeing 777-200 losing a tire after takeoff from San Francisco.

Despite repeated attempts to reach out for comment, United Airlines has yet to respond to inquiries about the reported discussions with the FAA. The airline’s corporate safety vice president has acknowledged that employees can expect increased oversight from the FAA in the coming weeks. The regulator will be reviewing United Airlines’ work processes, manuals, and facilities to ensure compliance with safety regulations.

The potential measures being considered by the FAA are a response to the recent incidents involving United Airlines, which have raised concerns about the airline’s safety practices. It remains to be seen how these discussions will unfold and what impact they may have on United Airlines’ operations in the future. Stay tuned to Dodo Finance for updates on this developing story.