US Channel Buys SBS6’s Million Dollar Island Show

In million dollar island, which can be seen on SBS6 and Amazon Prime from next Sunday, a hundred people are gathered on a desert island where they must survive for two months. Participants will receive a bracelet worth 10,000 euros upon arrival. These gangs can win and lose candidates by playing duels and receiving them from people who have dropped out. The more bracelets a person collects, the more that person is “worth” and the more likely they are to win the most cash prizes. The program is presented by Dennis van der Geest.