Disney Plus will be cheaper next year, but there’s a catch

Disney has a new cheaper subscription announcement† This subscription will be available in the United States later this year and will arrive in other countries starting in 2023. The new plan comes with ads.

Disney Plus is available in the Netherlands for €8.99 per month. If you take out an annual subscription, it’s even cheaper. You then pay €89.90 per year. From next year there will be another option, a cheaper subscription with ads. This subscription will first be available in the United States and other countries in 2023. The Netherlands and Belgium probably too.

The popular streaming service hopes to attract more subscribers. This is not a superfluous luxury, as growth has stabilized somewhat in recent months. In addition, advertisements are of course also an interesting source of income for the streaming service. According to Disney, advertisers have been eager to advertise their products since the launch of Disney Plus.

It’s unclear how much cheaper the new subscription with ads will be. More details, including launch date and pricing, will be announced at a later date. The American streaming service Hulu, which is part of Disney, also offers a subscription with advertisements. Americans pay $6.99 per month for this. The ad-free version with additional features costs $12.99 per month.

