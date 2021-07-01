US bombs pro-Iran militias in Iraq and Syria

According to the Pentagon, the bombings are in retaliation for drone strikes that militias carried out on US personnel and facilities in Iraq.

The attacks targeted weapons storage facilities and bases at two sites in Syria and one in Iraq, according to the Defense Ministry. “As evidenced by the attacks tonight, President Biden has made it clear that he will act to protect US personnel,” the statement read.

“At least five fighters from Iranian-backed militias were killed and several others injured in an attack by US warplanes,” the observatory said in a statement.

This is the second time since taking office five months ago that the US president has ordered retaliation against Iranian-backed groups. In February, he ordered limited strikes against a target in Syria in response to missile strikes in Iraq.

Since the start of this year, dozens of attacks have been reported in Iraq against US targets. These are mainly bombings against convoys. The use of drones is considered a relatively new tactic.