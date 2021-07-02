Feel more vital with Avans Vitality Week

Source: Avans Vitality Week Working Group

Could you help out in the area of ​​physical and physical well-being because you don’t know where to start to feel more vital? Avans is organizing Avans Vitality Week in September. “It’s also a question of relaxation, balance and meaning.

“It takes more than just physical health to function properly while studying or working,” says John Dierx, lecturer at the Life Long in Motion research group. According to him, this is sometimes underestimated and that is why he organizes the Advans Vitality Week for students, teachers and university employees with a working group.

At a conference in New Zealand, Dierx attended a symposium on a healthy university. “I was also inspired to install it in the Netherlands. I presented the idea to Jacomine Ravensbergen, member of the Management Board, who was immediately enthusiastic. With a working group, I started to think and we set a date to organize the week.

Don’t just eat an apple

Dierx believes it’s important for Avans students, employees, and teachers to know that health isn’t just about eating an apple and getting enough exercise. “It’s also a question of relaxation, balance and meaning. Dierx emphasizes: “It’s not vague, but rather very accessible.

The program of the Advans Vitality Week revolves around five themes. Every day we are treated on the basis of workshops and conferences, both online and offline. “In addition, participants can participate in a free health check-up, performed by physiotherapy students. “

Move the challenge

As Advans Vitality Week approaches, participants can register for the Move the challenge. As a team, you compete to cover as many kilometers as possible by walking, running, cycling, rollerblading or electric bike. The team that will have covered the most kilometers on September 24 will win an amount that will be donated to a good cause.

From today you can here register to participate in Avans Vitality Week.