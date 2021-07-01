Participants must be able to demonstrate initially that they have been fully immunized or have recently tested negative. “We are happy to be able to organize something again, but we cannot deny that something is happening,” says Peter Boerjan of DELTA Ride for the Roses.

Cuddle

According to Boerjan, the advantage of this approach is that the distance of one and a half meters is no longer applicable. It also means that participants can grab onto and kiss each other just before departure. “Ultimately, it should be possible,” says Boerjan.

Traditionally, the number is then The Rose played by Bette Midler. A moment of emotion for many participants.

Wrinkles

The event starts on Friday September 10 with the Ladies Ride in and around Goes. On Saturday September 11, one of the two regular tours will be on the program. The start is in Goes, explains Peter Boerjan.

A new section will also be launched that same Saturday. In the evening, the Kids Ride will take place for the first time in and around Terneuzen, a bike ride for children and families. The second regular Ride for the Roses will be on the program on Sunday 12 September, departing from Terneuzen.

The event raises funds for KWF Kankerbestrijding.

