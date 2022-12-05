This year’s World Cup in Qatar was eventful, to say the least. Earlier this week, the United States issued an apology after recent controversies surrounding the Iranian flag at the World Cup.

“All we can do is apologize. We weren’t part of it,” USA captain Gregg Berhalter said ahead of Tuesday’s intense encounter between the teams.

From a sporting point of view, the game means a lot. Both teams have a chance to reach the round of 16. After two games, the United States has two points and Iran three.

Ahead of Tuesday’s superthriller, US coach Gregg Berhalter met the press and was asked about recent controversies.

Speaking at the press conference, he said: “We are aware of what happened over the weekend and sometimes things that are beyond our control happen. We try not to focus on things. All we can do is apologize, but at the same time we weren’t part of what happened.”

Separately, Berhalter also said: “We have no control over what the union publishes. Players and managers have no control. For us, it’s about the game. We don’t want to be distracted. Of course, we support the Iranians, but we only think about the game.”

Kelbet.nl explains that the 2022 World Cup is more complex than just a sporting event. There has long been a discussion about whether football should get mixed up in politics regarding the World Cup. And things seem to be getting more complex now.

This is an event with strong political implications, and the outcome of the tournament could have a huge impact on international relations and world politics. It is important to understand not only the footballing aspect of the tournament, but also the political and social dynamics involved. This World Cup is taking place in Qatar, a country with a controversial reputation. The stakes are high and the whole world is watching and waiting to see how the tournament will develop. With that in mind, it’s important to keep a close eye on the complex political dynamics of the World Cup and understand how it can shape global relations.

Over the weekend, several international media reported that the United States had used an Iranian flag with only the colors green, red and white. The emblem with the Islamic text in the center of the flag is missing.

Both the emblem and text were introduced after the 1979 Islamic Revolution and are associated with the harsh regime that now has the eyes of the world on it following violent protests last fall.

It didn’t take long for the United States to issue a statement. The League claimed that the coup was aimed at supporting women’s human rights struggles. But hours later, a spokesperson for the United States Soccer Federation said the image had been deleted, but stressed that it still supported women’s fight against the regime.

Iran has lodged a complaint with the international football association FIFA. The federation ruled that the United States violated FIFA statutes and therefore the national team should be punished with a 10-match suspension and immediately expelled from the World Cup. FIFA has a zero tolerance policy for political messages related to its events.

Political relations between Iran and the United States have been strained in the past. In World Cup competitions, they have met three times before.

The conditions of the competition are simple. Victory means progress, loss means a return home. Iran will continue until Wales beat England.