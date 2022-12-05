(ABM FN-Dow Jones) ForFarmers will hold an extraordinary general meeting on January 17, 2023. This was announced by the animal feed specialist on Monday morning.

The extraordinary meeting is held in connection with the appointment of Theo Spierings as CEO of ForFarmers. Spierings was named the new CEO in mid-November.

Spierings is expected to start working as CEO of the company for one year from January 1, 2023.

Spierings was CEO of Fonterra, a New Zealand dairy company, from 2011 to 2019. Since then, he has been supporting companies in transformation and sustainable entrepreneurship.

He succeeds Chris Deen, who will leave the company for health reasons. Deen wants to be able to focus fully on her recovery.

Until a new CEO is appointed, CFO Roeland Tjebbes and COO Pieter Wolleswinkel will continue to assume the duties and responsibilities of the CEO.