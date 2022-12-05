‘Club coach’ Andries Jonker still has to get used to being national coach: ‘A different pace’

Andries Jonker was on the pitch every day at Telstar, but as national coach of the Orange Lionesses his schedule is very different. And that takes some getting used to for the former Velsenaren coach. “Everything has to show, it’s a different rhythm.”

“Andries is still a club coach at heart,” says Arvid Smit. Oranje Leeuwinnen’s assistant coach has known Jonker for many years. The two also worked together at Telstar before. “However, thanks to his experience, he can manage the time when there is no football.”

small point of view

Just before summer, Andries Jonker decided to stop at Telstar. Too little hindsight, the trainer thought. It is striking that there were many more options for his successor Mike Snoei. For example, the Velsen-Zuid club attracted experienced players, a technical director and a full-time assistant were appointed. “There was no question of it at the time, but so much the better that it came true later.”

With Jonker at the helm, the Dutch women’s team recently qualified for the World Cup. And with that, a dream comes true for the Amsterdammer. The World Cup will take place this summer in Australia and New Zealand. The Netherlands will then be in the group with the United States, Vietnam and a currently unknown opponent.