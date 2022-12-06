Joga Bonito comes to life in round of 16: Divine Canaries gives football lessons

Samba football in its purest form took center stage in the first half of the Round of 16 between Brazil and South Korea. A jewel for the sport. South Korea themselves had chances to score, but were no match for the much better quality South Americans. It was a piece of cake, and it became 4-1. Croatia are Brazil’s opponents in the quarter-finals.

Against Poland in 1938, against Sweden in 1950, against Mexico in 1954, against France in 1958, against Chile in 1962, against Italy in 1970, against New Zealand in 1982, against Northern Ireland North in 1986, against Cameroon in 1994, against Morocco in 1998, against Costa Rica in 2002, against Japan in 2006 and against Cameroon in 2014. When the hips of Brazilians relax, samba football appears. Joga Bonito (The Beautiful Game) appears and the opponents must be careful that the score does not slowly rise to historical figures. The countries mentioned above can talk about it. Students among professional footballers, the South Koreans followed the ball in the first half when the Divine Canaries entered the penalty area.

The canary cage door seemed wide open. Players swing. After seven minutes, it’s Raphinha who is the first to show his dance moves. The FC Barcelona winger played Jin-Su Kim on the colorblind right wing, found Vinícius Júnior on the left side of the box and the Real Madrid striker shot wide: 1-0. Only his second goal for the national team in 19 games. But what would it be.

Six minutes later, French referee Clément Turpin points the spot as Richarlison go upstairs in the sixteenth. Neymar, who had to miss two games with an ankle injury, is allowed to tie up from eleven yards for the second goal of the game. The star player sends the Korean keeper into the wrong corner with a fake body and scores his 76th goal for the Divine Canaries. The king Pelé found his way back to the nets for the Brazilians and is still the record holder.

And the lead has already doubled. Neymar Jr makes Brazilians dance and celebrate again. So he made, in his own way, the 2-0. South Korea now seems far from home.

This is partly because other canaries also found their way out of the cage. so too Richarlison, who will add his third after two goals in the opener. A brilliant attack ends when Thiago Silva when the central defender gives an assist on the edge sixteen. With that, the captain of the Brazilians found De Duif, who finished brilliantly: 3-0. The Brazilians dance together after his goal. And with that, the 61-year-old national coach, Tite, is not absent. He can also participate in the football lessons ball.

Oh oh oh! What a goal from Richarlison! Brazil face South Korea completely away and lead 3-0 after half an hour. Pay special attention to the cheering, with national coach Tite.

The cake is far from finished. The South Koreans call for their mother when Vinícius Júnior serves Paquetá with a nice lob towards halftime. The West Ham United midfielder hits a great goal with a volley. 4-0 at halftime. The samba no longer needs to be played in the second half.

4-0. Yes really. The whirlwind called Brazil just won't stop. This time it's Lucas Paquetá who scores. Ten minutes to play in the first half.

Seung-Ho Park prevents South Korea from completely flying between Qatar’s shipping containers. After a drop ball returned from the Brazilian penalty area in the 76th minute, the Jeonbuk midfielder is the right man in the right place. A ball comes out of his left foot and that’s it Alisson – who didn’t have too much to do – beat: 4-1. A nice boost for the Koreans, who can reasonably avoid a real tumble. Everyone can experience the celebration of Brazilian football. When Weverton and Rodrygo enter the pitch after 80 minutes, Brazil have used all of their 26 selection players. And we are only in the round of 16.