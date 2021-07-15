Rare struggles

Such protests never really happen in Cuba. The reason why these types of demonstrations are so rare is that freedom of expression is limited in the Caribbean. Anyone who criticizes the government will be arrested. “They are starving us”, Let an opponent know Reuters news agency. “We have no house, we have nothing, but they (the government) have the money to build a hotel. We are starving.”

‘U.S. debt’

Many protesters want President Miguel Diaz-Colonel to leave. In April, he succeeded Raul Castro, the brother of former President Fidel Castro. During a televised speech, Diaz blamed the United States for the origins of the Colonel struggles. This is because the United States is still suffocating Cuba with economic and trade sanctions.

In the final months of his rule, Donald Trump imposed severe sanctions on Cuba in order to attack the economy and put further pressure on the Cuban government. Trump’s successor Joe Biden has not yet lifted those barriers.

In his speech, Theas-Colonel called on “all revolutionaries and communists in the country” to take to the streets and stand up against anti-government protests. He called the protesters “mercenaries hired by the US government” and pointed out that he would not tolerate provocation.