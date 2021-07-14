About 120 prominent Julian Assange sympathizers appeal to German Chancellor Angela Merkel. They want WikiLeaks, the founder of the Whistleblower site, to promise to release him during a conversation with 66 – year – old US President Joe Biden.

Assange is currently in a British cell and a test is pending to determine whether he will be extradited to the United States. U.S. officials suspect he may have been involved in leaking classified information. The activist recently captured his 50th birthday.

Proponents of her case have been working to make the actual transcript of this statement available online. A letter from sympathizers to Merkel has been signed by key figures in German parties such as the CDU, SPD, FDP, Die Linge and the Greens. It is an initiative of journalist Thunder Wallop, backed by former Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel.

Protection of press freedom

The letter asks Merkel to raise the issue with Biden. The signatories must explain to the Americans that dropping the charges against Assange is “important to protect press freedom.” They hope this will end the “Donald Trump era” as well.

The two leaders are expected to meet in Washington next Thursday. This may be Merkel’s last visit to the US capital. The Germans will go to the polls later this year to elect parliament, after which Merkel does not want to return as head of government.